Chicago (CBS) — A Naperville police officer shot a man who pointed a gun at officers Wednesday night, police said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 1200 block of West Ogden Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot holding a gun to his head.

Police say the man pointed the gun at officers, so one of the officers shot the man.

The 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but he was stabilized.

No one else was hurt.