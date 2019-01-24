(CBS) — A central Indiana schools superintendent got a sick student medical treatment under her insurance using her son’s name, and now is facing several criminal charges.

Elwood Community Schools Supt. Casey Smitherman surrendered to police to face charges of official misconduct, insurance fraud, insurance application fraud, and identity deception, according to CBS 4 Indy.

Smitherman reportedly went to visit a 15-year-old student when he didn’t come to school on Jan. 9, due to a sore throat, and took him to a clinic because she could tell he had strep throat.

When the clinic refused treatment because he didn’t have insurance, she took him to a different clinic, signed him in under his son’s name, and also got a prescription for antibiotics for him under her son’s name.

Madison County prosecutors said they understand Smitherman was trying to help the student, but it was not the best example to set to pretend he was her son to get him care, CBS 4 Indy reports.

She had helped him before by purchasing clothes and helping him clean his house, and said she didn’t contact the Department of Child Services because she feared the teen would be placed in foster care.

In a statement, Smitherman said she regrets her actions might have undermined parents’ trust in her.

The school board stood by Smitherman, saying she made an unfortunate mistake, but has worked tirelessly for the best interests of the students.

Smitherman was released on bail, and will enter a diversion program. According to CBS 4 Indy, if she’s not arrested again in the next year, the charges will be dropped.