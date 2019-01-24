CHICAGO (CBS) — A Markham woman has been charged with reckless homicide and DUI in a head-on crash that killed a Cook County Sheriff’s deputy Monday night in Mount Greenwood.

Monzerat Perez, 21, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI, one felony count of reckless homicide, and one felony count of escape. She was due to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.

Chicago police said Perez was driving a 2004 Jeep Cherokee around 9 p.m. Monday, when she pulled out of a driveway near 104th and Kedzie, into the path of Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Theofanopoulos, who was headed north on Kedzie.

Perez crashed head-on into the deputy’s 2006 Nissan Altima.

Theofanopoulos, 39, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. Perez also was taken to Christ, where she remained hospitalized Thursday morning.

Sheriff’s officials said Theofanopoulos was on his way to Christ Medical Center at the time of the crash, to relieve a fellow deputy who was guarding a detainee at the hospital.

Theofanopoulos had been with the sheriff’s office for 15 years.