CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the Chicago area until noon Friday.

An arctic front crossing the region is causing light snow showers. Expect high winds blowing snow and fast falling temperatures over the next few hours.

Friday will have a bitter start with wind chills dropping as low as -30 in the morning.

The arctic blast will continue into the weekend. Expect an even colder Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Those days could break records and even surpass the brutal cold snap of early January 2014.

Chicago’s Department of Family and Support Services operates six community service centers throughout the city that double as warming centers on weekdays when temperatures fall below freezing. They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Englewood Center

1140 W. 79th Street

Chicago, IL 60620

King Center

4314 S. Cottage Grove

Chicago, IL 60653

North Area

4740 N. Sheridan Road

Chicago, IL 60640

South Chicago

8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

Trina Davila

4357 W. Armitage Ave.

Chicago, IL 60639

The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 S. Kedzie is open 24 hours.

There are also 15 satellite senior centers where seniors can go to keep warm.

On evenings, weekends and holidays, city-operated facilities including libraries, park building and police stations might also serve as warming centers when needed.

Residents with questions about warming centers or seniors or people with limited mobility needing a ride to a warming center should call 311.

Residents can also call 311 to request a well-being check for someone they believe might need help with the extreme cold or to report inadequate heat in a rented home. Landlords must heat residential buildings to at least 68 degrees during the day, and 66 degrees overnight.