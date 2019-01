CHICAGO (CBS) — Chef Rick Bayless and his Chicago restaurant XOCO are joining the #chefsforfeds movement.

According to a Facebook post by Bayless, federal workers with a valid ID can get a free torta or meal-in-a-bowl caldo plus an agua fresca from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at his Near North restaurant until the government shutdown ends.

This government shutdown is now in its 34th day making it the longest ever government shutdown.