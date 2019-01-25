CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old girl was able to fight off two men who attempted to kidnap her in front of a Marquette Park elementary school Thursday evening, police say.

Around 7:16 p.m. two men got out of a four-door black sedan in front of Tarkington Elementary School in the 3300 block of West 71st Street and approached the girl. One of the men tried to pull her into the car and unbuckle her pants.

The victim got away and the men fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312)747-8380.