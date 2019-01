CHICAGO (CBS)–A dramatic turn in the death of an Illinois State Trooper, as 60-year-old accountant Scott Larsen is charged in his death.

Chris Lambert was killed on I-294 after police said Larsen hit him with his vehicle.

Lambert was responding to a crash on Willow Road when he was killed.

He leaves behind a wife and 1-year-old daughter.

Larsen is expected to turn himself in to Northbrook police next week.