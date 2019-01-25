CHICAGO (CBS)–A 78-year-old man was killed Friday morning as he crossed the street in north suburban Niles.

The man, identified as Michael Horner of Niles, was walking across Dempster Street at Western Avenue around 6:18 a.m. when he was struck by a 2001 Ford SUV being driven by an 18-year-old.

Police said Horner walked in front of the SUV’s path, and that the driver stopped after the accident and cooperated with police.

Police on Friday installed safety warning signs around the area where Horner was killed because it was the second recent pedestrian death in the area.