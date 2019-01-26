CHICAGO (CBS)– As temperatures drop below zero, the Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Park District are offering designated warming centers.

Chicago police reminded residents via Twitter that all Chicago police stations are open to “anyone in need of a warm place to get out from the cold.” Residents can contact the 3-1-1 service for assistance in locating warming centers.

Also, don’t forget that ALL @Chicago_Police Stations are warming centers, open to anyone in need of a warm place to get out from the cold. Contact 311 for assistance finding a warming center or to arrange a well being check. Dial 911 for emergencies. 📸: Officer Andre Van Vegten pic.twitter.com/kMrKmBnL2Q — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 26, 2019

The Chicago Park District has designated 62 park field-houses as warming centers for the winter season. Operating hours for each park location can be found by visiting the individual park website or by calling the park. Due to park hours, the warming centers are closed on weekends.

See below for a full list of park warming centers:

Ada Park | 11250 S. Ada St.

Altgeld Park | 515 S. Washtenaw Ave.

Amundsen Park | 62 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

Austin Town Hall Park | 5610 W. Lake St.

Avalon Park | 1215 E. 83rd St.

Bessemer Park | 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.

Blackhawk Park | 2318 N. Lavergne Ave.

Calumet Park | 9801 S. Ave. “G”

Columbus Park | 500 S. Central Ave.

Douglas Park | 1401 S. Sacramento Ave.

Dvorak Park | 1119 W. Cullerton St.

Eckhart Park | 1330 W. Chicago Ave.

Fernwood Park | 10436 S. Wallace St.

Fosco Park | 1313 S. Troop St.

Foster Park | 1440 W. 84th St.

Franklin Park | 4320 W. 15th St.

Gage Park | 2411 W. 55th St.

Garfield Park | 100 N. Central Park Ave.

Gill Park | 825 W. Sheridan Rd.

Hamilton Park | 513 W. 72nd St.

Harrison Park | 1824 S. Wood St.

Hayes Park | 2936 W. 85th St.

Holstein Park | 2200 N. Oakley Ave.

Horner Park | 2741 W. Montrose

Humboldt Park | 1440 N. Sacramento Ave.

Jackson Park | 6401 S. Stony Island

Kelvyn Park | 4438 W. Wrightwood

Kosciuszko Park | 2732 N. Avers Ave.

La Follette Park | 333 N. Laramie Ave.

Lincoln Park| 2045 N. Lincoln Park West

Loyola Park | 1230 W. Greenleaf Ave.

Mann Park | 2949 E. 131st St.

Marquette Park | 6734 S. Kedzie Ave.

McFetridge | 3843 N. California Ave.

McGuane Park | 2901 S. Poplar Ave.

Mt. Greenwood | 3721 W. 111th St.

Nash Community Center | 1833 E. 71st St.

Ogden Park | 429 N. Columbus Dr.

Olympia Park | 6566 N. Avondale

Palmer Park | 201 E. 111th St.

Ping Tom Park | 300 W. 19th St.

Piotrowski Park | 4247 W. 31st St.

Portage Park | 4100 N. Long Ave.

Pulaski Park | 1419 W. Blackhawk St.

Rainbow Beach Park | 3111 E. 77th St.

Riis Park | 6100 W. Fullerton Ave.

River Park | 5100 N. Francisco

Rowan Park | 11545 S. Avenue L

Russell Square Park | 3045 E. 83rd St.

Scottsdale Park* | 4637 W. 83rd St.

Shabbona Park | 6935 W. Addison St.

Sheridan Park | 910 S. Aberdeen St.

Sherwood Park | 507 S. Shields

Smith Park | 2526 W. Grand Ave.

South Shore Cultural Center | 7059 S. South Shore

Trumbull Park | 2400 E. 105th St.

Tuley Park | 501 E. 90th Pl.

Warren Park | 6601 N. Western Ave.

Washington Park | 5531 S. Martin Luther King

Wentworth Gardens | 3770 S. Wentworth Ave.

West Lawn Park | 4233 W. 65th St.

West Pullman Park | 401 W. 123rd St.