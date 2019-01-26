CHICAGO (CBS)– A semi-truck carrying liquid nitrogen rolled over on I-80 in Tinley Park around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

According to state police, no liquid nitrogen spilled from the semi-truck and all lanes have been reopened near Harlem Avenue.

All westbound lanes were shut down for six hours as the truck was removed from the scene.

The semi blocked all lanes of traffic with the front smashed up against the median.

Traffic was diverted on to Harlem Avenue and drivers were told to take an alternate route. Several departments responded to the call, including the Tinley Park Fire Department.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and police say no one was hurt.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.