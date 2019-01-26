Chicago (CBS) — Most of the Chicago area is expected to receive 3 to 6 inches of snow Sunday night into Monday, and Tuesday through Thursday will bring temperatures so low, they are expected to break records.

But, what are the current records for cold temperatures in Chicago? Will this week’s temperatures break any of those records?

The coldest temperature ever recorded in Chicago at O’Hare International Airport is -27 degrees Fahrenheit on January 20, 1985.

It’s possible for the thermometer to drop that low this week, but most likely, temperatures will stay above that.

The lowest high temperature ever recorded in Chicago at O’Hare is -11 degrees. It happened on both January 18, 1994 and December 24, 1983.

This record is in jeopardy of falling on Wednesday.

As far as daily record lows, Wednesday’s record low of -15 degrees and high of 3 degrees could both likely be broken. Thursday’s record low of -12 degrees could fall as well.

When was the last time temperatures dipped this low?

The last time it was: