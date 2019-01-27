CHICAGO (CBS)– With below-zero temperatures, the Department of Water Management reminded residents to take precautions to prevent pipes from freezing and causing damage.

The DWM recommended the following tips:

• Maintain adequate heat in your home. We do not recommend the use of space heaters; however, if you choose to use, be sure they are UL certified and a least 3 feet from anything that can ignite. Never leave a space heater unattended and make sure you have working carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.

• Insulate pipes, particularly those outside or on the perimeter of the building.

• Run a trickle of cold water on each floor of the home at the points furthest from the location of the main water service into the home.• Make sure that there is warm air circulating in any area where there are water pipes. This includes garages and unheated areas of the home.

• If you haven’t already done so, remove all garden hoses from hose bibs and cover the bibs with Styrofoam hose bib insulating caps.

According to the DWM, use a hair dryer or heating pad on pipes if they do freeze.

“Act now to make sure pipes in homes are properly insulated and not exposed to freezing air,” a DWM spokesperson stated in a press release.