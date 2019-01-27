CHICAGO (CBS)– Snow is on the way and some Chicago areas are under a winter storm warning Sunday.

The winter storm warning is in effect for northern counties including Lake and McHenry until 6 p.m. Monday.

A winter weather advisory is in place for areas to the south of those counties and a wind chill advisory in place until 9 p.m. Sunday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, the snow will begin coming in around 10 p.m. Sunday and continue into Monday morning. While the bulk of storm will take place overnight, commuters should be aware of snow overlapping with rush hour.

Snow totals are expected to reach 8 inches up north near the Wisconsin line, 3 to 6 inches near O’Hare and 1 to 3 inches in southern areas.

The temperature may reach a of high of 10 degrees Sunday evening with winds picking up from 5 to 10 p.m. Winds will increase to 20 plus miles-per-hour later in the evening.

On Monday the temperature is expected to reach a high of 34 degrees and by Wednesday the temperature will drop to 10 degrees below zero.

CBS 2 meteorologist Rob Ellis says on Tuesday and Wednesday, the wind chill could drop to 35 to 55 degrees below zero.

While temperatures are dipping below zero, they have not beat the 1985 record for coldest temperature of 27 below zero. On Wednesday, the evening low is expected to reach 20 below zero.