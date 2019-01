CHICAGO (CBS) — The Adler Planetarium will be closed to the public due to dangerous cold temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

In a statement a planetarium spokeswoman said the the closure is “recognizing that the safety of our guests and staff are our highest priority.”

Those days were originally going to be free and open to the public, according to a post on the planetarium’s Facebook page.

The Adler will reopen for normal business hours on Friday.