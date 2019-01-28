CHICAGO (CBS)–Snow and ice-covered roads didn’t deter one Illinois driver from speeding down an Illinois road Sunday night at dangerous speeds.

A Facebook post from Illinois State Police Monday morning shows a woman’s ticket for driving 115 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

That’s 80 MPH over the speed limit, and police are calling it #ridiculous on social media.

Police did not mention the name of the town where she was caught, and did not immediately respond to an inquiry from CBS 2.

She was pulled over in a town and not on a highway, police noted on Facebook.

“If you think we don’t patrol in town, you’re mistaken,” Illinois State Police wrote in the Facebook post. “And if you think you won’t get in a bad crash in town because the speed limits are low and you’re a good driver, think again. Just remember there are people like this driving next to you.”