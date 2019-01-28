CHICAGO (CBS)–A man in far north suburban Spring Grove was arrested after he allegedly shot an air rifle at a 22-year-old man walking his dog on Sunday.

Stephen J. Clarke, 60, is facing multiple charges including three counts of aggravated assault. Police said he shouted, “this is private property!” before shooting his gun at the victim around 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 27.

The victim was not hit by a bullet, police said.

Officers who showed up at Clarke’s home were told he wasn’t there by someone living in the home, but an officer spotted him through a window, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies entered the house and allegedly found Clarke hiding in a back bedroom with a knife in his hand.

Police ordered him to drop the weapon multiple times, but he refused, according to police.

Officers used a taser to subdue him. Clarke was taken to Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry for evaluation and was later released into police custody.

Clarke is also charged with resisting a peace officer, unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct. He also had two outstanding warrants out of Lake County for violating an order of protection, according to police.