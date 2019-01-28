CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was clearing snow in Libertyville was struck and killed by a village snow plow, authorities said.

A person was struck by the truck around 10 a.m. in the 600 block of Bridle, according to the Libertyville Fire Department.

According to witness accounts, it appears that the victim was cleaning the area where the street meets the driveway when the truck may have gone in reverse, striking the man.

The snow plow driver has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation, according to a news release.