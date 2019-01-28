CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra will operate a modified schedule Wednesday to help deal with extreme cold temperatures.

Modified schedules for each line will be posted on Metra’s website.

According to a Metra release, the modified schedules are designed to provide adequate service for predicted ridership and will reduce the use of mechanical equipment and number of moves through switch points. Metra says this minimizes opportunities for service disruptions.

Metral will also be enforcing speed restrictions, reducing the maximum speeds for trains to 60 mph when the temperature is lower than 10 degrees below zero. This will increase travel times.

Speed restrictions will go into effect once the air temp hits 0 degrees and below, as forecasted tonight and Tues. Allow extra time; dress warmly. On Wed, Metra will modify service. Schedules are being finalized. Additional details will be provided as soon as they are available. — Metra (@Metra) January 28, 2019

Extra personnel will also be deployed through the event to address mechanical and track issues.

Thursday’s schedule has yet to be determined.

Metra has been keeping its locomotives running 24 hours a day since last week to prevent them from freezing up in addition to keeping power to electric trains so cars aren’t cold.

South Shore Line is also reducing service on Wednesday in case there are problems with equipment. They want to make sure extra trains and crews are available. Some services have been suspended but substitute bus service is in place.