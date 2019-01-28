CHICAGO (CBS) — A 32-year-old man has been charged with six felonies, after allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer in his protective vest, as police responded to a domestic dispute in the West Ridge neighborhood on Saturday.

Swaleh Mohammed was arrested Saturday night at his home in the 6400 block of North Kedzie.

Police were called to his home around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, and found Mohammed barricaded inside with a gun. He appeared to have some form of mental illness, according to police.

Mohammed allegedly opened fire on the officers, grazing one officer’s bulletproof vest. Police fired back, but didn’t hit Mohammed.

UPDATE: Offenders bullet likely grazed officer's vest. Officer was transported to the hospital to be checked out. Other than shock from the incident, officer was talking and in good health. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 27, 2019

The officer was checked out at a hospital, but wasn’t injured.

Mohammed was arrested and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. He has been charged with three felony counts of attempted murder, and three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was due to appear for a bond hearing Monday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.