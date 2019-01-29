CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Public Schools canceled classes and after-school activities for Thursday, Jan. 31 due to extreme temperatures.

CPS officials announced Monday night that all after-school activities would be cancelled on Tuesday, and all classes and activities would be cancelled on Wednesday, due to the extreme cold.

“The safety of students remains the most important factor in making these decisions, and since temperatures are expected to stay at dangerous levels through Thursday, we are canceling school to ensure families have ample time to plan ahead,” said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson.

The front that will bring historic cold temperatures moved into the Chicago area around mid afternoon on Tuesday and temps were quickly falling to below zero, with minus 20 to minus 30 degree wind chills.

It will just get worse from there. In fact, the forecast temperatures will be the coldest in 25 years.

A wind chill advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a wind chill warning through noon Thursday, as temperatures are expected to reach as low as 23 below zero Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with wind chills ranging from 30 to 55 below.