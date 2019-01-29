(CBS) — The City of Chicago has set its plans to keep residents safe as the area copes with cold weather not seen here in a generation.
Temperatures could plummet to 23 below zero Wednesday night and never reach above zero until Thursday afternoon. It hasn’t been minus 20 or worse since the mid 1990s.
Here is an outline of the city’s plans:
- 160 warming centers open, two of them 24 hours. Call 311 for nearest location. More detail.
- OEMC emergency operations center activated
- City is robocalling all seniors letting them know of resources and what to do in cold
- Shelters asked to stay open longer
- Teams will be out all night telling homeless to go to shelters
- Added 500 extra beds for homeless citywide
- Asked 100 church ministers for help
- Chicago Public Schools is coordinating with the Chicago Park District to have programs for students tomorrow
- CTA is asking for patience but NOT reducing service
- 142 park district facilities open tomorrow
- The city is working with state on homeless. Some tent cities are along highways and are state’s responsibility. City officials say the don’t want to miss people