Chicago (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department received a report of a possible racially-charged assault and battery against an ‘Empire‘ cast member. Sources told CBS 2 the cast member is Jussie Smollett.

Police said the victim was walking in the 300 block of E. Lower Water Street when two offenders yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him.

The offenders then attacked the victim with their hands and poured an unknown chemical substance on the him.

A rope was also wrapped around the victim’s neck.

The 36-year-old man took himself to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The offenders fled the scene.

Police are investigating and treating this incident as a possible hate crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Anthony Gugliemi of the Chicago Police Department tweeted about the incident.

Statement on #ChicagoPolice hate crime investigation. We are taking these allegations very seriously and encourage anyone with information to report anonymously to https://t.co/yYAqzcVIfu pic.twitter.com/DxipALHXaz — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 29, 2019

Developing story…