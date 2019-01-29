CHICAGO (CBS)– Frozen fire hydrants are just on the challenges firefighters will be up against as the arctic air continues to move in. Luckily, local firefighter have “sub zero” plan in place.

During a fire on the city’s South Side Tuesday morning, firefighters encountered two frozen hydrants that required the help of a steam truck from Chicago’s Water Department.

Meanwhile in Harvey, icicles formed along the fire hose and fire crews had to worry about keeping the resident they rescued warm.

Ron DeYoung, the captain of the Harvey Fire Department said his team brought a resident into the fire truck for warmth.

Firefighters reminisced on the coldest day ever in Chicago back in 1985 when it was 27 degrees below zero with wind chills around 70 below.

#Chiberia2019 “I do remember my mask freezing to my mustache” Chicago’s Fire Commisioner reflects on fighting fires on the coldest day in 1985… what firefighters have learned from experience and more on the sub-zero operations plan for tomorrow, coming up at 5 on @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/55qA8GwHB1 — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyCBS2) January 29, 2019

In 1985, a fire department hook and ladder froze to the street along with a dozen other private cars on a block-long sheet of ice.

Retired Chicago firefighter DeKalb Walcott remembers it well because he was late for work.

“I went out to start my vehicle the next morning and it would not start, it was a brand new vehicle,” Walcott said.

Chicago Fire Commissioner Richard Ford was there too.

“I do remember my mask freezing to my mustache, it was brutally cold and we were out at a 311 for 5 hours,” Ford said.

Walcott said there have been some improvements since the 80’s including warmer turnout gear and fire trucks with enclosed cabs.

“Today most of our equipment is enclosed, the heat in these truck is a lot better,” Walcott said.

ooFord said “sub zero” operations will be underway for Wednesday. This includes a procedure for thawing out fire hydrants, which involves about 15 steamer trucks on standby.

There is also have a process for heating fire hoses.

“We’ll warm the hoses up so that they’re bendable, put them back on the rig and get them back to the firehouses,” Ford said.

The fire commissioner is also pleading with residents to clear off the snow around the fire hydrants near their homes. Doing this can help save precious minutes when crews are out fighting a fire.