CHICAGO (CBS)–The deep freeze is a real danger for everyone, but the homeless are especially susceptible to the cold.

The frigid cold can be a matter of life or death for those who have to be outside.

CBS 2 met two men seeking shelter in the Pedway from the sub-zero temperatures and severe wind chills.

A Streetwise vendor selling magazines to survive and a veteran who gets around in a wheelchair with his service dog by his side were finding warmth in the underground tunnel this week.

The vendor sells magazines to pay his rent in Dalton, but the veteran doesn’t have a place to live, so he sleeps on the CTA trains at night.

If you or anyone who needs help, please call 311.