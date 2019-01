Chicago (CBS) — The first thing you have to realize about the Aurora Municipal Airport is that it isn’t in Aurora. It’s actually eight miles west of the city in Sugar Grove.

This airport is frequently the coldest spot in Chicagoland. The National Weather Service says the airport is so cold because it is located in a geographical depression that allows cold air to funnel in and collect.

This morning, the temperature was minus 24 and the wind chill was 54 degrees below zero.