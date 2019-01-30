CHICAGO (CBS)–Almost 25 years ago, Chicago’s temperature was a record-setting -11°. Today’s high of -14° isn’t a huge improvement.

Back in the last week of January in 1994 the scene in Chicago looked the same. People wrapped themselves in fur coats, scarves and hats and tried their best to block the bitter cold.

A quarter century later, outerwear has changed a bit–along with a few other things making our lives a little easier.

Today, you can buy heated clothing that comes with rechargeable battery packs.

Some outerwear comes equipped with special panels within the clothes that will actually heat up.

“It’s special panels within the clothes that will actually heat up,” said Andrew Lund, a spokesperson for retailer Uncle Dan’s. “It’s not just your body heating the vest or the coat like it normally would. You’re getting even more heat than you usually would.”

Aside from modern outerwear, technology is changing the way we experience the cold weather in other ways.

“I’d much rather be cold now than 25 years ago for sure,” Chicagoan Max Schott said.

From rideshare services like Lyft and Uber to ordering food to your front door via a smartphone app, the world is accessible at the touch of a button.

“I like to plan my trip ahead of time, so I use Google maps–just to give me like, (the) less walking I can do the better,” said Taiwo Soyege, who was bundled up outside on Wednesday morning.

Opting to drive around the frigid city instead of taking the bus? Since the 1990’s, new apps have emerged to help you find parking.

And when you find your parking spot, you can pay from your phone while sitting in your warm vehicle.

Chicagoan Robert Lawrence, however, says he stays warm the good old fashioned way–by staying indoors with loved ones.