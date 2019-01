CHICAGO (CBS)–Two people have died after a fire on 2000 block of West 53rd Street, on Chicago’s South Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The victims are both male. One is a teenager and the other is a young adult, Chicago fire officials said on Twitter.

They were both trapped in an attic when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Alert. Two people killed in house fire 2000 block of west 53 street. Victims said to be a teenager and a young adult both males. They were trapped in attic with heavy fire at rear. No smoke detector in attic area. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 30, 2019