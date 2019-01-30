CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were seriously injured in a furnace explosion at a metal smelting and refining facility Wednesday afternoon in the Goose Island neighborhood.

A furnace used to melt metals exploded around 12:15 p.m. at Sipi Metals, on the 1700 block of North Elston Avenue, according to Fire Department officials.

Two employees who were working with the furnace at the time suffered burns, and were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition.

Still & Box, EMS Plan 1, & Level 1 Hazmat at 1720 N. Elston have been struck and secured. 2 patients transported to local hospital stable condition. pic.twitter.com/yTxmncnkhu — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 30, 2019

Update. Both patients from Elston are listed as serious to critical taken to northwestern. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 30, 2019

The explosion did not cause any fire. The fire department issued a hazardous materials response as a precaution, but it was later secured.