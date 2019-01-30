WEATHER ALERTDEEP FREEZE DANGER: The Impact Of Historic, Dangerous Cold Temperatures For Chicago
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Mail delivery canceled Jan. 30, Mail Delivery Jan. 30, Postal service, USPS

CHICAGO (CBS)–The U.S. Post Office has canceled mail delivery and pickup for Wednesday in areas being hit by extreme winter cold.

USPS announced Wednesday morning mail services would be canceled in four states: parts of Illinois and Wisconsin and all of Iowa and Minnesota.

Retail operations at local offices will be available, but may be limited, USPS said.

There will be no mail pick-up from businesses or collection boxes.  Additionally, there will be no residential or commercial package pick-up services.

 