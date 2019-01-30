CHICAGO (CBS)–The U.S. Post Office has canceled mail delivery and pickup for Wednesday in areas being hit by extreme winter cold.

USPS announced Wednesday morning mail services would be canceled in four states: parts of Illinois and Wisconsin and all of Iowa and Minnesota.

Retail operations at local offices will be available, but may be limited, USPS said.

There will be no mail pick-up from businesses or collection boxes. Additionally, there will be no residential or commercial package pick-up services.