CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people went to the hospital Thursday morning, after firefighters discovered a carbon monoxide leak at a home in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

Paramedics responded to a call for a sick person at a home near 64th and Homan around 1:15 a.m. When they arrived, sensors they carry with them alerted the paramedic to high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.

EMS Plan 1 with Level 1 HazMat 3401 W. 64th is secured. Total of six (6) patients, two (2) Red, four (4) Yellow transported to various hospitals. Paramedics were on scene for a sick person when their personal carried alarms activated for high levels of CO. 4-1-8 NFI — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 31, 2019

Two people were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition, and four were taken to hospitals in fair to serious condition.

The cause of the carbon monoxide leak was under investigation.

Meantime, firefighters also received a call for elevated carbon monoxide levels at a three-story apartment building near 87th and Paxton in the Calumet Heights neighborhood around 3 a.m.

No injuries were reported in that incident.