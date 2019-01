CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has died and a 65-year-old man has been critically injured, in a house fire in the Chatham neighborhood.

The fire started shortly after 1 a.m. at a 1 ½-story house near 80th and Prairie.

Chicago Fire Department officials said a woman and a 65-year-old man were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The woman later was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.