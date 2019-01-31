Chicago (CBS) — A missing girl was found and the man who took her was in custody Thursday evening, police said.

Chicago police were called around 11 a.m. to the Greater Grand Crossing apartment where they found a woman in her 20s dead. The woman’s two-year-old daughter was nowhere to be found.

Detectives were in and out of the apartment in the 1400 block of East 70th Street removing bags of evidence throughout the afternoon.

A neighbor said there was unusually loud music playing in the apartment the night before.

Police have not said where the girl was located or identified the victim.