CHICAGO (CBS)– Arlington Heights police have released a sketch of a man who approached a 15-year-old female student while she was walking home from Prospect High School on Jan. 24.

Police said the man asked the 15-year-old if she needed a ride.

When she declined, he “drove southbound from the area before stopping near her and staring at her from some time before leaving the scene without further incident.”

Police have described the suspect as a 20 to 30-year-old male with dark brown hair, a mustache and a beard, wearing a dark blue winter skull cap. The suspect was driving a tan or yellow four-door Kia Soul.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arlington Heights police. Police said callers may qualify for a cash reward up to $1,000.