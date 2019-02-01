



The 260-page deposition gives a glimpse into how secretive Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan operates. He doesn’t use a cellphone or e-mail, or even talk on a landline about sensitive subjects.

RELATED Failed Madigan Challenger Files Defamation Lawsuit

Attorney Anthony Peraica questioned Madigan on behalf of Jason Gonzales, who lost to Madigan in the 2018 primary and then sued, accusing Madigan of planting two sham Hispanic candidates in the race to split the vote.

“He is extremely, extremely cautious and reserved and one has to ask, ‘Why? Why are you engaging in this type of hermit-like behavior if you have nothing to hide?'” Peraica said. “I think he does have plenty to hide.”

“Any reasonable person would remember yes or no, I did ask people to run or I didn’t,” Gonzales said. “He specifically said he didn’t know.”

The deposition shows there’s a lot Madigan couldn’t remember. Madigan answered he didn’t know or couldn’t remember more than 100 times.

Peraica insists the Gonzalez race totally changed when the two Hispanic candidates, Grasiela Rodriguez and Joe Barboza, were added to the ballot.

“They were placed on the ballot by Madigan and his cronies for Madigan’s purposes,” Peraica said.

“That’s what we’re alleging – Speaker Madigan and his operatives have rigged the 2016 Democratic primary by voter intimidation and voter fraud,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales is seeking as much as $2 million in damages.

Madigan was questioned last September, the first time he’s ever been deposed for a lawsuit.

A Madigan spokesperson said the speaker had no comment on the lawsuit.