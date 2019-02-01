



Morton Grove police have released the image of the vehicle they believe killed an 86-year-old man in January.

Police said the vehicle is a light-colored, four-door vehicle with windshield damage and possibly front-end damage. They are working to enhance the image.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 4 Leonid Belogur was crossing the intersection of Shermer and Greenwood when, police say, a driver hit the 86-year-old then sped off.

Belogur’s family is now offering a reward of $20,000.

Morton Grove police ask anyone with information about the fatal crash to contact them at 847-470-5200.