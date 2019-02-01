



– Thousands are flocking to Atlanta every day for a chance to see how they measure up to the pros ahead of the big game, and CBS2’s Otis Livingston was among those testing their skills.

The NFL’s Super Bowl Experience is an interactive theme park at the Georgia World Congress Center drawing fans in town to watch the big game in person on Sunday.

“Hopefully this is where I can impress the scouts,” said Livingston as he took to the 3 cone drill, precision passing range and other attractions.

“My producer Chris Scaglione wanted me to run the 40-yard dash,” he said. “He kept asking, but there’s no way that I’m going to pull a hammy in front of all those people.”

The Fan Experience runs until Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. ET, ahead of Super Bowl LIII kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET broadcast on CBS.