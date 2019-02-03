Chicago (CBS) — A deaf man from Chicago’s southwest suburbs will perform as part of Sunday’s Super Bowl festivities in Atlanta.

Joliet native, Aaron Loggins, is deaf and will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language alongside music icon Gladys Knight. He’ll also sign “America the Beautiful”.

Loggins was 13 months old when doctors told his parents he was deaf.

He learned how to sign when he was three.

He’s performed around the world and hopes to use the national spotlight to send an important message.

“We will be raising awareness, but it’s also for deaf people worldwide to see that they have equal access and have equal opportunity and equal access to everything that’s going on. That’s what we’re fighting for,” Loggins said.

The National Association of the Deaf selected Loggins just weeks ago.