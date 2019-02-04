CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s weather roller coaster will take another tumble starting tomorrow; with temperatures that will be more than 20 degrees colder, and a mix of sleet and freezing rain coming through.

Temperatures have been above freezing for more than two days, reaching the 50s on Monday, after Chicago endured more than two days of temperatures below zero last week, but the recent mild stretch comes to an end overnight.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the low 20s, and won’t get above about 30 the rest of the day. It will be mostly cloudy and dry during the day, but around sunset, a mix of sleet and freezing rain will develop.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Tuesday evening in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry Counties @cbschicago #ilwx https://t.co/ojyy8a26ms — Ed Curran (@EdCurran) February 4, 2019

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday for most of northeastern and north central Illinois, due to the sleet and freezing rain.

There could be accumulations of 0.10 to 0.25 inches of ice Tuesday night.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer, with highs around 39 on Wednesday, and 45 on Thursday, and a chance of light rain both days.

Temperatures will plummet again on Friday, with a high around 18.