CHICAGO (CBS)–A driver was killed Sunday night after a crash on Interstate 80/94 west in Northwest Indiana.

Indiana State Police said a 2004 Ford Taurus was driving on the Cline Avenue exit around 11:30 p.m. when the driver ran off the road and struck a concrete barrier wall.

The vehicle took down a traffic sign before striking a pillar supporting a bridge and came to a rest, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. He had been wearing a seat belt, according to police.

Police said alcohol may have been a factor.

The driver’s identification had not been released pending an ongoing investigation.