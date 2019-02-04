  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:I-80 accident, Indiana, Indiana State Police

CHICAGO (CBS)–A driver was killed Sunday night after a crash on Interstate 80/94 west in Northwest Indiana.

(Indiana State Police)

Indiana State Police said a 2004 Ford Taurus was driving on the Cline Avenue exit around 11:30 p.m. when the driver ran off the road and struck a concrete barrier wall.

The vehicle took down a traffic sign before striking a pillar supporting a bridge and came to a rest, police said.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. He had been wearing a seat belt, according to police.

(Indiana State Police)

Police said alcohol may have been a factor.

The driver’s identification had not been released pending an ongoing investigation.