CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were were shot on I-57 near 127th Street in Calumet Park Monday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police.

Police responded to a call of a shooting at 4:05 p.m. Three of the four people in a vehicle were shot in the incident.

All northbound lanes are shut down on I-57 between 127th and 147th streets. All southbound lanes are currently open.

The three people were transported to local hospitals. One person is in critical condition, but the conditions of the other victims are currently unknown, according to ISP.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.