CHICAGO (CBS)–A 15-year-old girl died after she was struck by a vehicle in Chicago Ridge Monday morning, police said.

The girl, a student at Richards High School in Oak Lawn, was walking on the 10700 block of South Central Avenue around 7:45 a.m. when she was struck by a 2007 Volkswagen that was being sought by police for being involved in several hit-and-run crashes in Oak Lawn.

In a news release police said a Chicago Ridge police officer spotted the vehicle matching the description as it drove south on Central. The officer saw the car hit the teenager and keep driving, while another officer stopped the car.

The 25-year-old driver was taken into custody, police said.

The teenager, whose name has not been released, was taken to Christ Hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to police.