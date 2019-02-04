



Seniors will have a little more time to file for tax relief due to last week’s extreme cold.

The Cook County Assessor’s Office extended the deadline to apply for senior citizen and senior freeze exemptions.

Applications were due Feb. 6. Seniors will now have until Feb 15 to file the paperwork.

Under Illinois law, seniors must reapply annually for both the Senior and Senior Freeze Exemptions in order to continue to receive the deductions.

To qualify for the Senior Citizen Exemption for tax year 2018, a taxpayer must have:

been born prior to or in the year 1953

owned the property during 2018 or have a lease or contract for 2018 which makes them responsible for the real estate taxes

used the property as his or her principal place of residence in 2018

To qualify for the Senior Freeze Exemption for tax year 2018, a taxpayer must have:

been born prior to or in the year 1953

a total household income of $65,000 or less for [income ] tax year 2017

tax year owned the property or had a legal, equitable or leasehold interest in the property on January 1, 2017 and January 1, 2018

used the property as his or her principal place of residence as of January 1, 2017 and January 1, 2018

January 1, 2018 been liable for payment of 2017 and 2018 property taxesSeniors receiving the Senior Citizen Exemption automatically receive the Homeowner Exemption.

Seniors receiving the Senior Freeze Exemption automatically receive both the Homeowner and Senior Citizen Exemptions.

Eligible seniors who have never applied for the exemptions can visit the assessor’s website at www.cookcountyassessor.com and download an application or contact the Assessor’s Office at (312)443-7550 and request a form be mailed to them.