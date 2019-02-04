CHICAGO (CBS) — After it suspended service for three days last week due to the record cold temperatures, the South Shore Line is offering a break for monthly commuters who were left scrambling to find other ways to get to work.

Riders not only lost those pre-paid rides, but were forced to pay for parking downtown and gas if they drive to work.

SSL recognizes the strain and inconvenience that the polar vortex suspended services had on commuters. As a way to say thank you, SSL is offering a 10% discount on monthly pass purchases for the month of March. https://t.co/bu0Q6rgO2M pic.twitter.com/UdQCROoHOA — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) February 4, 2019

South Shore will offer a 10 percent discount for monthly passes in March. For many riders, that translates into a savings of about $20 or more.

“Our monthly passengers responded to our suspension with such patience and understanding. We wanted to do something to let them know how much we appreciate them during this difficult time and every day,” said Michael Noland, South Shore Line President.

The extreme cold made it impossible for the electric trains to run safely and reliably. The problem was compounded when a freight train damaged the Metra Electric tracks, which the Indiana commuter trains share in Illinois.

Meantime, the Metra Electric line is running on a limited schedule all week as it continues to make repairs.