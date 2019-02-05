SEVERE WEATHERLatest Forecast: Ice Storm Approaches Chicago Area; Warnings Issued
CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone apparently set fire to several cars early Tuesday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Police said three cars were torched in back of a home in the 2100 block of North Campbell Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Another car was set on fire in front of the home.

A garage and fence also were damaged by the fire in the back of the home.

The Chicago Police Bomb & Arson Unit was investigating the cause of the fires as suspicious.

No one was injured and no one was in custody Tuesday morning.