CHICAGO (CBS) — Jussie Smollett is reportedly back in Chicago on the set of Empire. Published reports say he shot scenes for one of the final episodes of the season and read lines with a cast member.

Security was present the entire time.

A publicist would not confirm if Smollett was back at work in Chicago after flying back Sunday after his weekend concert in West Hollywood.

Smollett told the crowd gathered to hear him perform that he fought the two men he claims attacked him in Streeterville last week.

The actor, who is gay, says the pair taunted him with homophobic and racial slurs. Smollett also claims the men put a rope around his neck and doused him with a liquid that sources say appears to have been bleach.

Police say they’re trying to determine the origin of the rope that was used in the alleged attack. Detectives are looking into where it came from or where it may have been purchased.

A Chicago police official who has viewed tapes, says there is video from inside the building where Smollett lives, showing the actor entering with what appears to be a noose around his neck.

Police say they’re still following up on leads but have found nothing new to report from additional video they got over weekend from the hotel and apartment building where Smollett lives, video from another hotel nearby and traffic cameras in the area.

Chicago police released surveillance of images of two people of interest but have not been able to identify them.

The alleged attack has not been seen on any surveillance video so far.

Chicago police say detectives continue to investigate and as of yet have not asked the actor to meet for an additional interview.