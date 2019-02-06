CHICAGO (CBS)—Tuesday night’s ice storm hit the north and northwest suburbs the hardest.

In McHenry County, freezing rain fell overnight.

People woke up to find cars covered in ice.

Slick roads kept salt trucks busy all night, and commuters were greeted with slick and slushy roads this morning.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office says there are still some slick spots on side streets and sidewalks this morning.

In the northwestern suburban communities of Fox River Grove and Lake Zurich, CBS 2 meteorologist Rob Ellis found ice-covered side streets Wednesday morning.

The ice was also an unwelcome surprise for drivers in Lake County. Many motorists walked outside this morning to ice-covered cars and had to break out the ice scrapers.