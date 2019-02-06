Filed Under:Chicago Police, Missing Teen, Noble Square, West Town

CHICAGO (CBS)– Teandah Slater, 15, has been reported missing from the 1000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Noble Square, according to Chicago police.

Credit: CPD

Slater is described as 5-feet 4-inches tall weighing 115 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black wind breaker, light blue ripped jeans and black gym shoes.

The 15-year-old is known to frequent Chicago areas near Damen Avenue and Division Street as well as Ashland Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 312-747-8380.