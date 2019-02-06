CHICAGO (CBS)– Teandah Slater, 15, has been reported missing from the 1000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Noble Square, according to Chicago police.

Slater is described as 5-feet 4-inches tall weighing 115 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black wind breaker, light blue ripped jeans and black gym shoes.

The 15-year-old is known to frequent Chicago areas near Damen Avenue and Division Street as well as Ashland Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 312-747-8380.