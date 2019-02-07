Chicago (CBS) — A badly burned body found in Warren Township Saturday has been identified as a Milwaukee teacher who had been reported missing, according to Lake County officials.

Kathleen Ryan, 56, was identified using dental records.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Lake County deputies and Gurnee firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 36500 block of North Route 41.

Once the fire was extinguished, a badly burned body was found inside the car.

The cause of Ryan’s death has not been released.

Anyone with information about the victim or the incident is asked to contact Lake County sheriff’s detectives at 847-377-4159.