CHICAGO (CBS)—Creighton University in Nebraska will no longer honor Joe Ricketts this week because of controversial personal emails that surfaced.

The emails reveal a series of racist jokes, conspiracy theories and references to Islam as a cult and not a religion.

Ricketts, a Creighton graduate who is the founder of T.D. Ameritrade, was supposed to be honored Friday.

He has not commented on Creighton’s decision, but has said on his website that he deeply regrets and apologizes for his email exchanges.