CHICAGO (CBS) — A Joliet police officer shot and killed a man following a bank robbery Wednesday, according to Joliet police.

Joliet police responded to the 200 block of South Desplaines Avenue as part of a follow up investigation to a bank robbery that at the First Midwest Bank at 1415 West Jefferson Street. Police say the officer “became engaged” with an armed man and “was forced to defend himself.”

The officer shot the man, who was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center, where he later died. The Will County Coroner’s office has identified him as 38-year-old Bruce W. Carter Jr., of Joliet.

The officer was taken to Silver Cross Hospital for treatment and observation.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of the man who robbed the bank.

He is described as a black man, about 200 pounds, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black winter coat, a gray knit hat, and dark sweatpants and was carrying a gray and blue backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery should contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312)421-6700.